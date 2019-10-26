'Significant' rain in store for Toronto on Saturday night

Keep your umbrellas handy, Toronto.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of "significant" rainfall on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Between 30 mm to 40 mm of rain is possible, the agency says, with the heaviest rain falling overnight.

It could also get windy out there, with possible gusts of up to 60 km/h.

The rain should taper off to scattered showers by Sunday evening, Environment Canada said.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on the road, the agency says.

There's also potential for power outages.

Environment Canada advises people to clear their storms drains of leaves and other debris.