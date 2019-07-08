'Significant' delays on GO Transit Barrie line after fatality on tracks
Trains on Barrie line are unable to move through the Downsview area, GO Transit says
GO Transit says trains on its Barrie line are unable to move through the Downsview area because of a fatality on the tracks.
Passengers can expect delays of around 30 minutes, which is affecting lines in both directions.
Metrolinx spokesperson Amanda Ferguson says a person was fatally struck south of Downsview Park just before 3 p.m. Monday.
Those travelling to York University or Downsview Park can use their GO fare on the TTC. Customers looking to head northbound to Union Station can take the subway to Downsview Park station, then connect with the Downsview Park train
Those heading north from Union Station can take a GO train to Rutherford, then connect to all the stops up the line.
Update: Barrie Passengers: Fatality south of Downsview, we will experience significant delays this afternoon. 16:10 Barrie <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOtrain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOtrain</a> will run w/ modified routing - Express to Rutherford then all stops to Allandale. To travel to York U or Downsview Park pls use your GO fare on TTC.—@GOtransitBR