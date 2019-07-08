'Significant' delays on GO Transit Barrie line after fatality on tracks

GO Transit says trains on its Barrie line are unable to move through the Downsview area because of a fatality on the tracks.

Passengers can expect delays of around 30 minutes, which is affecting lines in both directions.

Metrolinx spokesperson Amanda Ferguson says a person was fatally struck south of Downsview Park just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Those travelling to York University or Downsview Park can use their GO fare on the TTC. Customers looking to head northbound to Union Station can take the subway to Downsview Park station, then connect with the Downsview Park train

Those heading north from Union Station can take a GO train to Rutherford, then connect to all the stops up the line.