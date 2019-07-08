Regular service resumes on GO train Barrie line after fatality causes 'significant delays'
Trains on Barrie line had been unable to move through the Downsview area for several hours Monday
GO Transit says regular service on its Barrie line has resumed after a fatality that caused "significant" delays for passengers.
The transit agency says an investigation into the fatality is now complete.
Metrolinx spokesperson Amanda Ferguson says a person was fatally struck south of Downsview Park just before 3 p.m. Monday.
Passengers had been contending with delays of around 30 minutes in both directions.
Update: The investigation of the fatality is complete, and we will resume service soon. We continue to expect some delays while we work to get trains back on our regular schedule. The first train to go north and make all station stops will be the 18:35 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOtrain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOtrain</a>.—@GOtransitBR