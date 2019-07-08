Skip to Main Content
Regular service resumes on GO train Barrie line after fatality causes 'significant delays'
Toronto

GO Transit says regular service on its Barrie line has resumed after a fatality that caused "significant" delays for passengers.

Trains on Barrie line had been unable to move through the Downsview area for several hours Monday

CBC News ·
Metrolinx spokesperson Amanda Ferguson says a person was fatally struck south of Downsview Park just before 3 p.m. Monday.  (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The transit agency says an investigation into the fatality is now complete.

Metrolinx spokesperson Amanda Ferguson says a person was fatally struck south of Downsview Park just before 3 p.m. Monday. 

Passengers had been contending with delays of around 30 minutes in both directions. 

 

