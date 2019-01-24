Signal issues cause major subway delays for morning commuters

Service has resumed between Wilson and Museum stations after signal issues this morning caused major delays across Line 1.

Shuttle buses were running on a stretch of Line 1 due to problems with the subway's signaling system.

The buses transported passengers between Eglinton and Union stations amid considerable service delays.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said a signal went out southbound at Museum station in the morning, which meant trains were slow getting from the Wilson yard into downtown and up on the Yonge line.

"Our service this morning has been terrible on Line 1," said Green.

In a tweet from his personal account, Green provided a statement explaining the circumstances that led to today's subway delays.

"Apologies alone aren't enough, which is why we commit to doing the best we can to avoid and deal with delays as they arise," he wrote in a tweet preceding the statement.

A statement/explanation regarding this morning's service disruption that added to an already tough week for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TTC</a> customers at the busiest times of day. Apologies alone aren't enough which is why we commit to doing the best we can to avoid and deal with delays as they arise. <a href="https://t.co/grcM5ool22">pic.twitter.com/grcM5ool22</a> —@TTCStuart

Green said that as of 11 a.m., the transit agency has made a temporary fix to the problem that will allow service to continue for the rest of the day.