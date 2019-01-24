Signal issues cause major delays on TTC's Line 1

Shuttle buses are running on a stretch of Line 1 due to problems with the subway's signaling system.

The buses are supplementing existing train service, transporting passengers between Eglinton and Union stations amid considerable service delays.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said a signal went out southbound at Museum station, which meant trains were slow getting from the Wilson yard into downtown and up on the Yonge line.

Riders may experience delays travelling between Wilson and Museum stations as crews work to fix the signal issues.

"Our service this morning has been terrible on Line 1," said Green.

Green advises passengers to take streetcar service where available and to allow a bit of extra time this morning for their commute.

The transit agency hopes to solve the signal issue by this afternoon's rush hour commute.