'Dumbass' caught on camera tossing road sign onto highway in Oakville

Halton police are investigating a video circulating online that appears to show a teen throwing a road sign off a highway overpass onto the Queen Elizabeth Way.

In a news release issued Friday morning, investigators said the incident occurred on the Winston Churchill Boulevard overpass in Oakville.

Police said the sign was thrown onto the live, eastbound lanes of the highway, but investigators don't know exactly when it happened.

In a short clip posted on Reddit, someone out of view of the camera proclaims "look at this f--king dumbass," before the teen throws a large, yellow "right lane exits" sign over the overpass onto the road below.

"The behaviour depicted in this video is extremely dangerous and criminal in nature," police said in a news release.

"The Halton Regional Police Service is committed to identifying the person(s) responsible."

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

This is the second incident where a person tossed something onto a busy roadway in the Greater Toronto Area in recent months.

Marcella Zoia garnered widespread attention across the city after video surfaced of her throwing a chair from a downtown highrise balcony earlier this year.

Her case is still moving through the courts.