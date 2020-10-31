Body of missing Bradford teen believed found, South Simcoe police say

Police north of Toronto say they believe the body of a teenage boy, who went missing last Friday, has been found.

At a news conference Friday evening, South Simcoe police said items believed to belong to 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi were discovered in the area of Eighth Line and Professor Day Drive in Bradford, Ont., about 68 kilometres north of Toronto, around 3 p.m.

A body was then found in a nearby pond by the Ontario Provincial Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit. Police described the area as an "open field" with some "water features."

Police could not say what items were found or whether the teen went into the water on purpose or by accident.

Police said their investigation has determined that he left his home near Professor Day Drive and Northgate Drive on Saturday, Oct. 24 around 7:45 a.m., but they are continuing to investigate.

The boy's family has been notified and police say they are continuing their investigation.

"We are investigating all avenues as we have from day one ... This is not the end of the investigation," said Sgt. Dave Phillips.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance footage or tips to come forward.

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer, the council and staff expressed their condolences to Zerezghi's family.