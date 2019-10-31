Waterfront Toronto's board is set to vote Thursday morning on whether to approve key terms with Sidewalk Labs on the Quayside development project — a so-called "smart city" that would be built on the shore of Lake Ontario in the city's east end.

The two sides set an Oct. 31 deadline to resolve issues including the project's scale, public transit commitments, developer selection, and privacy and data issues before going further in the process.

If Waterfront Toronto votes in favour of the terms presented, the proposed Sidewalk development will proceed to a formal evaluation and further public consultations. A final vote on whether to approve the project is set for March 31, 2020.

The master innovation development plan put forward by Google sister company Sidewalk Labs in June proposed a much larger development footprint than Waterfront Toronto had set out in its call for proposals. The proposed plan has also come under criticism for overreach in other areas and a lack of detail.

Waterfront Toronto, which represents three levels of government with a mandate to revitalize the city's waterfront, said in June in response to the company's proposal that there were areas where the two sides had "very different perspectives about what is required for success."

Sidewalk Labs was chosen in 2017 to develop a plan to revitalize the 4.8-hectare Quayside site on Toronto's eastern waterfront.