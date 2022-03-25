Toronto's SickKids hospital welcomes 3 more cancer patients from Ukraine

Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says three more pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine have arrived for treatment.

Dr. Sumit Gupta, a staff oncologist at the hospital, said the patients and their families arrived in Toronto on Wednesday and are just starting to settle in.

SickKids is now caring for a total of five cancer patients from Ukraine.

Gupta said the hospital has the capacity to accept more patients from Ukraine, but notes it's a "very fluid situation."

Patients will undergo initial assessments over the coming days to put care plans in place for them, the hospital says.

Gupta said the hospital is "ready and willing" to develop care plans that will aim to address all the medical and psychosocial needs of the patients, both arising from their cancer, as well as the circumstances that their families have fled.