Toronto's SickKids to receive several pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine

The Hospital For Sick Children in Toronto is expecting to receive several pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine in the next few days.

Hospital says it has been preparing for the possibility for a 'number of days'

SickKids says it has been working along with the government and community partners to prepare for the arrival of children from Ukraine for a 'number of days.' (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

In a news release issued Monday, SickKids said it is set to receive "fewer than five" children with cancer within the next 36 to 48 hours.

The hospital said it is not able to provide the specific number of patients or any further details "to respect the privacy of these children and their families."

SickKids said it has been working along with the government and community partners to prepare for this possibility for a "number of days."

"Toronto has a strong and compassionate Ukrainian community and SickKids has long-standing partnerships with Ukrainian children's hospitals that enable us to support urgent children's health-care needs in Ukraine," the release reads. 

The hospital announcement comes as nearly 3 million people from Ukraine have fled to neighbouring countries for safety, with the Russian invasion well into its third week.

A maternity hospital was also hit by a Russian airstrike in the city of Mariupol last week.

"All children deserve access to specialized health care, regardless of their place of origin or geographic location," SickKids said in the news release.

"While the priority at SickKids is meeting the needs of children in Ontario and Canada, we acknowledge that there is a moral responsibility to provide care to vulnerable children from abroad when we have capacity."

