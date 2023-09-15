Pandemic retro pay to be awarded to 'past and present' SickKids employees, hospital says

Former employees of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children who worked there during the COVID-19 pandemic will receive retroactive lump sum payments after all, the hospital decided on Thursday.

SickKids had originally decided to award retro pay to staff considered active on Sept. 29, 2023, when the money will be paid out, but not to staff who resigned and not considered active as of that date.

In a memo to staff before it reversed its decision, it said, "All active employees who were eligible for the annual increase of one per cent on June 29, 2020, June 28, 2021, and July 4, 2022, will receive retro pay for that respective year."

That move prompted an outcry from nurses.

On Thursday, the hospital decided past staff will be included in the retro pay.

Taryn Welch, spokesperson for SickKids, said in an email on Thursday that past staff who worked through the pandemic should have been included in the payments from the outset.

"Our focus at the time was on managing extremely scarce resources, and as such, we misjudged the implications of our decisions on our most important asset — our people, both past and present," said Welch.

"On reflection, we should have included staff who have left SickKids in our retro lump sum payments. We are going to fix this and will be taking steps to calculate payments and communicating details over the coming weeks to staff who have left SickKids."

On its website, the hospital said it decided to "adjust staff salaries" for staff who worked there during the pandemic after Bill 124, Ontario's wage restraint law, was ruled unconstitutional and after an arbitrator ruled that members of the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) should receive retro pay for hours worked in the three-year period when Bill 124 was still law.

Bill 124 limited wage increases for broader public sector workers to one per cent a year for three years, but was declared unconstitutional late last year by an Ontario court.

The ONA doesn't represent SickKids employees, but the hospital says it believes in "market-competitive compensation" and that it decided to extend the pay to its nurses too, except ones who had left the hospital.

"The retro lump-sum payment follows a recent adjustment to salary rates for eligible staff and is part of SickKids' ongoing efforts to enhance compensation and benefits for its active staff in a highly competitive health human resources market," SickKids says on its website.

Zoe Griese, a registered nurse who worked at SickKids for nearly five years until May 2023, said she felt "betrayed" and "disappointed" when she initially learned that she wouldn't receive the retro pay. She said she didn't feel her time was valued.

"I was a nurse there. I wasn't just a number. I worked hard and I put all of myself into that job and those patients. It was betrayal," she said.

"I still worked those years that retro pay is due to me," she said, adding she now feels the voices of staff have been heard.

"We should never have been taken out of the equation to begin with."