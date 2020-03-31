Medical experts led by SickKids release new back-to-school recommendations

SickKids has released new proposed guidelines for reopening schools in Ontario come September, including recommendations like staggered lunch times, no large assemblies, and mandatory masks for older students.

The document, which was released Wednesday in collaboration with doctors from across the province, builds on COVID-19 recommendations the organization first released last month. It suggests various health and safety protocols for schools that take a student's age and developmental considerations into account.

The group says it is recommending the use of masks for high school students, with consideration for middle school students, whenever physical distancing can't be maintained. Around 61 per cent of the authors agreed masks shouldn't be required for elementary school kids.

But the report also says there was "considerable disagreement" on the issue. Authors say that masks would have to be worn correctly in order to be effective, which would be difficult for kids and mean significant barriers for those with underlying medical, developmental and mental health conditions.

Most of the doctors also agreed that if community transmission is low, masking should not be mandatory for students returning to class.

When it comes to physical distancing, the document says its role "should be discussed with students of all ages," but added it would not be practical to enforce for kids in elementary school, especially during play times.

Instead, the report says "cohorting" — where kids would avoid mixing with other classes and grades — could be used as a strategy.

Since this would be difficult for high school students, the need for physical distancing would have to emphasized in older kids, the report says.

Other recommendations include:

Implementing strict screening for students and employees who are symptomatic or have been exposed to the virus.

Teaching kids how to clean their hands properly with developmentally and age-appropriate material.

Arranging classroom furniture to leave space between students.

Having smaller class sizes.

Cancelling choir practices, performances, and band because of the high risk of transmission from wind instruments.

Continuing sports and physical education classes, but cleaning sports equipment and delaying team and close contact sports.

Implementing a regular cleaning schedule.

School boards have until Aug. 4 to submit plans

The document stresses that opening schools safely — and keeping them open — will be directly impacted by how the virus is spreading in the community.

The recommendations reflect a mark of less than 200 new confirmed cases a day, and experts say that "may evolve" as the epidemiology of COVID-19 changes and new evidence emerges.

Back in June, experts said data showed children weren't "super-spreaders" of the virus like they originally thought they would be, and added that there was evidence the virus presented less severely in kids.

The experts quoted in the document continue to push for full-time instruction, saying that remote learning would be "insufficient to meet the needs" of youth.

Going back to part time, they said, would affect working parents and caregivers, and mean bringing more people into the loop, like babysitters or grandparents.

Ontario school boards have until Aug. 4 to submit their reopening plans to the provincial government for approval.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board has already submitted its plans, which include running full classes.

The group involved in SickKids' report includes officials, physicians and infectious disease specialists from SickKids, Unity Health, McMaster Children's Hospital, The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Kingston Health Sciences Centre and London Health Sciences Centre.