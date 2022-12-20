SickKids reports 'cybersecurity incident' affecting some phone lines and web pages

Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it's responding to a "cybersecurity incident" affecting some of its phone lines, web pages and clinical systems.

The hospital says all patient care continues and there is currently no evidence that personal health information has been compromised.

SickKids says it called the hospital code for "system failure" on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. and the issue is ongoing.

It says the incident looks to have only impacted "a few" internal clinical and corporate systems, along with some phone lines and web pages.

The hospital says it has notified hospital partners and contacted third parties to resolve the incident.

In a statement posted Monday night, SickKids says people could experience difficulties calling into the hospital as well as accessing its health education web page and its careers portal.