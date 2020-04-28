Skip to Main Content
SickKids COVID-19 outbreak infects teen patient's parents, clinical team member
Toronto

SickKids COVID-19 outbreak infects teen patient's parents, clinical team member

Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it now has two patients with unrelated cases of COVID-19.

Hospital says all patients on affected unit have tested negative for virus

The Canadian Press ·
SickKids says it is caring for two patients with COVID-19 in a unit that has dedicated procedures and processes for such cases. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it now has two patients with unrelated cases of COVID-19 — and one of them is linked to an outbreak that infected their parents and a member of the clinical team.

SickKids says the outbreak involves a teenage patient who was in an inpatient unit specializing in hematology/oncology.

They say all patients on the affected unit have tested negative for COVID-19 and that everyone who has been exposed or suspected to have been exposed has been notified.

The other case involves a patient who tested positive Tuesday morning, after arriving Monday.

Both patients were being cared for in a unit with dedicated procedures and processes developed for COVID-19 cases.

SickKids says it is investigating how the virus was transmitted, along with Toronto Public Health.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories