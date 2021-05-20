Siblings killed in Vaughan crash remembered as strong, free-spirited as family sets up fundraiser

The family of two children who died after being hit by a car over the weekend set up a fundraising campaign with the SickKids Foundation, police announced on Thursday.

The campaign, which had raised more than $51,000 as of Thursday evening, was launched in memory of a 10-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother who died after they were struck by a car while on their driveway in Vaughan on Sunday.

The fundraiser's website identifies the siblings as 10-year-old Anaya and four-year-old Jax, but does not give their last name.

"Our loving angel Anaya was a confident, athletic girl, who brightened up the world with her beautiful smile," the fundraising website reads.

"...Our free-spirited Jax was a vibrant, energetic young boy who filled everyone's hearts with so much love and joy."

Officers said a black 2017 Mercedes C Class struck three people in a driveway. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

The family describes Anaya as "the best of both worlds," loving science as much as she loved art.

"She was unbelievably strong and could do more pull-ups than all of her older cousins ....but never at the expense of her hair and nails," the website reads.

It says Jax was an animal lover who "loved to roar like his favourite dinosaur" and wanted to grow up to be a ninja warrior.

"He would melt your heart with his sly smile and endless hugs and kisses," the family said. "Our little Jaxie will live in our hearts forever."

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the SickKids Foundation.

York Regional Police have verified that the campaign is legitimate, after saying earlier in the week that the family was not involved in the creation of a different online fundraiser.

Driver, 16, faces multiple charges

Anaya and Jax were playing in their driveway on Sunday on Athabasca Drive, near Dufferin Street and Teston Road, around noon, along with a neighbour helping them fix a bike when a black Mercedes went off the road and struck them, police had told reporters Sunday.

The siblings were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said both died in hospital on Monday.

The family has asked for privacy as they grieve.

A 16-year-old male from Richmond Hill was arrested at the scene. Police announced Monday that he is facing multiple charges, including two counts of dangerous operation causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing death.