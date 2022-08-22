3 siblings, all under 20 years old, killed in fiery Brampton car crash

Three siblings, all under the age of 20, were killed in a fiery car crash in Brampton on the weekend, Peel police said Monday.

The trio — aged 16, 17 and 19 years old — died after the Honda Civic they were travelling in hit a tree and caught fire near the corner of Conestoga Drive and Elmvale Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle quickly became "engulfed in flames," according to police.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any further information about the siblings or the circumstances of the crash.