Shots fired outside Mississauga club, no injuries

A man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun outside an adult entertainment club early Thursday in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the scene around 1:03 a.m. for shots fired in the area of Enterprise Road and Atlantic Drive, said Const. Akhil Mooken.

After firing the gun, the suspect fled in a car and crashed into a fire hydrant nearby.

He was transported to hospital as a precaution but was medically cleared, said Mooken. Police said there were no other injuries.

The suspect was arrested and charged with numerous firearms offences.

A firearm was found on the scene.