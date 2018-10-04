Shots fired outside Mississauga club, no injuries
A man is in custody after shots were fired early Thursday outside an adult entertainment venue in Mississauga.
Suspect fled scene and crashed into fire hydrant
A man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun outside an adult entertainment club early Thursday in Mississauga.
Peel police were called to the scene around 1:03 a.m. for shots fired in the area of Enterprise Road and Atlantic Drive, said Const. Akhil Mooken.
After firing the gun, the suspect fled in a car and crashed into a fire hydrant nearby.
He was transported to hospital as a precaution but was medically cleared, said Mooken. Police said there were no other injuries.
The suspect was arrested and charged with numerous firearms offences.
A firearm was found on the scene.