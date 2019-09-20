No injuries reported after multiple shots fired outside Eaton Centre

No injuries were reported after multiple shots were fired outside the Eaton Centre late Thursday night.

Police were called to Yonge and Dundas streets shortly after 11 p.m. for reports of a man shooting at a car. No one was hit, but bullet holes could be seen in a wall of the shopping centre.

The suspect fled the scene, and police cordoned off the mall for several hours for their investigation.

The shooting happened near Joey restaurant, which was open at the time.