Toronto residents fed up with short-term rentals used for party houses

Toronto residents have had enough of huge parties enabled by short-term rental sites like Airbnb.

One house in particular in Toronto's North York neighbourhood has caused Lawnview Drive residents to come together to collectively call for action from city officials and their elected representatives.

The Lawnview Drive house has been rented at least once a month since March 22 for big gatherings. In June, residents were compelled to complain to the City of Toronto four times in five days, with parties being hosted on a Tuesday and Wednesday.

Every time the house has been rented out, residents face different disruptions to their otherwise quiet neighbourhood, including an influx of parked cars in no-parking zones, hundreds of intoxicated party attendees, loud amplified music and all the litter in the party's aftermath.

Jack Dupuis, a resident in the neighbourhood, said it is "intolerable" that politicians and city staff have not been responding to their calls. Dupuis has written to the offices of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory, his MPP Stan Cho and his councillor John Filion. He said none of them have helped.

"I'm quite angry about that, I don't think that's right," Dupuis said. "There's something wrong with the system where you're elected… and don't help."

Lack of enforceable laws

Filion, however, said part of the problem is it's hard to know what law to charge these party planners with.

"You can only charge somebody with breaking a specific law, and at the moment there's no law against obnoxious Airbnb rentals," he said.

Filion said that the city had tried to take action more than a year ago by bringing in new regulations that would stop Airbnb from listing whole residences. Airbnb appealed those rules to the Ontario Municipal Board.

"What I had said to the resident is, 'isn't it ridiculous that your city government cannot pass a law that makes this illegal? It has to go through this non-elected body called the Ontario Municipal Board. The whole thing is ludicrous,'" Filion said. "This should have been made clearly illegal more than a year ago, and then we would've been able to charge people for renting their place illegally."

As it stands now, advertised parties with an entrance fee are not allowed in residential zones.

The owner of the North York property told CBC News on Tuesday that it's no longer being rented out for parties. The home is also no longer listed on Airbnb.

When asked how Airbnb tries to prevent cases like these from happening, Lindsey Scully, an Airbnb communications representative, said: "Airbnb works with communities across the country, including Toronto, to support fair and easy-to-follow regulations that ensure a healthy home-sharing environment.

"To date, Airbnb is the only home-sharing provider that has come to the table in a meaningful way."

Scully added: "The overwhelming majority of Airbnb hosts and guests are good neighbours and respectful travellers."

The site has a tool for residents to share concerns they have about a particular listing.

'A riot on the street'

Cavell King, who lives two doors down from the North York party house, said there were at least 100 people that attended a party on July 3.

"Basically, it was a riot on the street," King said. "The next morning, I had literally cleaned up garbage on the street. I found liquor bottles, beer bottles and air bombs. So basically they were setting off firecrackers and scaring, like, everyone."

This Instagram post promoted a party at a short-term rental in North York. (Instagram)

When CBC News contacted the Instagram promoter of the July 3 party, the promoter responded that they simply re-post flyers but do not plan the parties themselves.

King called Toronto police when she noticed that one of the party attendees was parked in front of a fire hydrant.

"They actually said, 'don't worry about them blocking the hydrant because they just ram the cars to get to the fire,'" she said.

When Dupuis called the police, he said the dispatcher told him that Toronto police no longer answer noise complaints and he had to call the City of Toronto.

Filion said without anything to formally charge party planners with, the city can only send bylaw enforcement officers to the scene.

"But it's very difficult to charge them," he said. "They're making a lot of noise, but as soon as somebody shows up, the noise stops so you have no noise decibels to measure and charge them with."