Toronto under 'shoreline hazard warning' as Lake Ontario water levels rise

Toronto is under a "shoreline hazard warning" as water levels in Lake Ontario approach those last seen in 2017, when floodwaters inundated the Toronto Islands for months.

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued the advisory late Tuesday afternoon, saying the current level is nearly 75.5 metres.

"For reference, the observed water level for the month of April at Toronto in 2017 reached 75.58 [metres]," TRCA said in a release.

The highest Lake Ontario became during the 2017 flood was 75.93 metres, it added.

"Properties along the shoreline and the Toronto Islands which experienced flooding during the 2017 event could begin to experience flood impacts as the water level in Lake Ontario continues to rise," TRCA cautioned.

Residents can also expect to see increased erosion and noticeable changes to beaches in the area.

The warning will remain in place until May 1, according to TRCA.