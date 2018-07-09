Police identify man, 39, killed in 2nd shooting in North York

Toronto police have identified a man who died early Monday after a shooting in North York just a few hundred metres from where another man was gunned down early Sunday.

Jibri Husani James, 39, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene on Shoreham Court, near Shoreham Drive, in the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue area, according to Toronto police.

Officers were called shortly after midnight to the area for reports of gunshots. When emergency responders arrived, they found James lying on the ground of a townhouse complex, suffering from serious injuries, police said.

Emergency crews were at the scene of a fatal shooting near Shoreham Court and Shoreham Drive early Monday morning. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

According to police, a vehicle was seen fleeing the area with a driver and passenger at the time of the shooting.

The fatal shooting is the second in the neighbourhood in as many days.

Karim Hirani, 25, was shot dead outside a building near Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street, about a block south of Monday's shooting.

A heavy police presence could be seen after the second fatal shooting in the Jane and Steeles area in as many days. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Anyone with information about the death of James is asked to call police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).