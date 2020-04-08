Buying groceries ahead of the holiday weekend? Here's how to shop safely during COVID-19
If you're preparing for an Easter or Passover meal ahead of the holiday long weekend, you'll likely be heading to the grocery store. But how do you do that safely in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic? We've got you covered.
But how to do that safely in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Physical distancing is key. On top of that, wearing a non-medical mask can also play a role in helping stop the spread of COVID-19, Canada's health officials say.
CBC Toronto reporter Ali Chiasson has some tips on how you can shop safely and stay healthy.