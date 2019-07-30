Driver hits pedestrian, causes 'extensive' damage to drugstore

A driver was arrested early Tuesday morning after striking a pedestrian and a Shoppers Drug Mart near Yonge and College streets.

Toronto police told CBC Toronto that a vehicle hit several cars before hitting the drugstore, which sustained "extensive" damage.

The driver then hit a pedestrian and continued on before being stopped and taken into custody.

Paramedics and police say the pedestrian was struck near Bay and Gerrard Streets and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police gave no information on what charges the driver could face.

