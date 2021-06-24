Toronto police looking for suspect in 'vicious' Shopper's Drug Mart attack

A Shopper's Drug Mart employee is facing potentially life-altering injuries, police say, after an aggravated assault at the Yonge and Carleton location of the drugstore chain last Thursday.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu told CBC News that the man had been asked by an employee to fix his face mask as it wasn't properly covering his face. When the suspect refused, he was escorted off the property.

According to a Toronto police news release, once outside, the suspect then allegedly punched an employee in the face and proceeded to "stomp on his head with his feet."

The employee is currently in hospital and is in serious condition. Police say that the attack was so "vicious" that he is facing life-altering injuries.

Sidhu confirmed that there were multiple employees involved in the dispute but said police have no information at this time on if anyone else sustained injuries.

The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall to six foot two inches tall, with a muscular build. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black socks and black sandals. Police say he was wearing a blue face mask, white do-rag on his head and carrying a black and brown bag.

Police are asking the man involved in this incident to contact investigators immediately.

Police are also asking anyone with information on the case to call 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).