Toronto makes latest push to boost vaccine rates with 'Shop And Vax' campaign

Malls and plazas across the GTA are holding pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend in the latest push by the city to increase vaccination rates.

As part of its "Shop and Vax" campaign, the city of Toronto partnered with shopping centres and pharmacies to bring vaccine clinics to malls and plazas this weekend for a second time this year.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the campaign is about bringing vaccine doses to people.

"We are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated. Shop And Vax 2.0 helps build on the success we've had bringing vaccines directly to people," Tory said.

"We know that the vast majority of Toronto residents are now vaccinated but we are determined to help people get vaccinated so they have the best protection possible against COVID-19 and we protect our progress in reopening our city."

During the first weekend vaccine push last month, health care workers administered more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses at five clinics held in malls across the GTA.

This weekend, 24 pop-up clinics are set up at different locations as part of the campaign.

The clinic locations were chosen by Toronto Public Health as part of the city's approach to remove barriers and "bring vaccines to residents in areas and settings that have low vaccination coverage and to residents who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19," a city release said.

More than 82 per cent of eligible Toronto residents are now fully vaccinated and 86.6 per cent of residents have had at least one dose.

The city said clinics will offer first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses and "many do not require appointments."