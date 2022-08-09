1 person dead, another injured in shooting early Tuesday morning: Toronto police
One person has died and another is injured after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to area of Weston Road, Lawrence Avenue West at 3:30 a.m.
Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West at approximately 3:30 a.m. for report of a shooting.
A male was pronounced dead at the scene and another male was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police have not yet released the ages of the victims.
Const. Robert Reid said the scene is being held Tuesday as police investigate.