Toronto

1 person dead, another injured in shooting early Tuesday morning: Toronto police

One person has died and another is injured after a shooting Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to area of Weston Road, Lawrence Avenue West at 3:30 a.m.

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West at approximately 3:30 a.m. for report of a shooting. (Clara Pasieka/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West at approximately 3:30 a.m. for report of a shooting.

A male was pronounced dead at the scene and another male was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not yet released the ages of the victims. 

Const. Robert Reid said the scene is being held Tuesday as police investigate.

