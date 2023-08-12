Man in serious condition after shooting in northwest Toronto

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries on Friday night after a shooting in the city's northwest end, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Police were called to the area of Weston Road at Black Creek Drive at about 8:25 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound. Toronto paramedics say he was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police say they are looking for two suspects who fled in a grey sedan.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 20s, wearing a grey hoodie with a black face mask.

The second suspect is described as a man about 25 to 30 years old, clean cut, wearing all grey clothing.