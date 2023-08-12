Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Man in serious condition after shooting in northwest Toronto

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries on Friday night after a shooting in the city's northwest.

Police looking for 2 suspects who fled in a grey-coloured sedan

CBC News ·
Weston shooting 1
Toronto police are investigating a shooting on Weston Road on Friday night that left a man in his 20s in serious condition. (Arlyn McAdorey/CBC)

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries on Friday night after a shooting in the city's northwest end, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Police were called to the area of Weston Road at Black Creek Drive at about 8:25 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound. Toronto paramedics say he was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police say they are looking for two suspects who fled in a grey sedan.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 20s, wearing a grey hoodie with a black face mask.

The second suspect is described as a man about 25 to 30 years old, clean cut, wearing all grey clothing.

Weston shooting 2
Police taped off the area where the shooting occurred to allow officers to investigate. (Arlyn McAdorey/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now