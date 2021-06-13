Police searching for suspect after teenager shot in west end

A teen was shot in the west end of Toronto this weekend.

Police were called to the Dunn Avenue and King Street West area shortly before 2:30 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

Several people were seen fleeing the area, according to David Hopkinson with the Toronto Police Service.

He said a teenage victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for a suspect described as a white man in his 20s, wearing a green tracksuit and a black balaclava. Police say he was riding a bicycle.

The investigation is ongoing.