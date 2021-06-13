Police searching for suspect after teenager shot in west end
Police were called to the Dunn Avenue and King Street West area shortly before 2:30 a.m. with reports of a shooting.
Man was wearing green tracksuit and black balaclava, police say
A teen was shot in the west end of Toronto this weekend.
Several people were seen fleeing the area, according to David Hopkinson with the Toronto Police Service.
He said a teenage victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police are now searching for a suspect described as a white man in his 20s, wearing a green tracksuit and a black balaclava. Police say he was riding a bicycle.
The investigation is ongoing.