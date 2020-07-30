Toronto police make arrest in shooting death of 43-year-old man in Scarborough

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a man with first degree murder in connection with a shooting death in Scarborough.

The accused, who is 21, was arrested on Wednesday in the killing of Andre Charles, 43, of Toronto. He's due in court via video link in Toronto on Thursday.

Charles is Toronto's 35th homicide victim of the year.

Police also issued a warrant for the arrest of another 21-year-old man in connection with Charles's death. He is wanted for first degree murder and police said he is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous.

Charles was found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot near Morecambe Gate and Chester Le Boulevard, near Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East, on July 4. Police had been called to the scene at 1:37 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries, police said

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact police.