Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in east Toronto: police
A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon, after a shooting near Victoria Park Blvd. and Finch Ave. E., Toronto police say.
Police got a call around 1:37 p.m. and found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds, said Const. Edward Parks.
Two people were seen fleeing the area, Parks said.
Officers are searching the area. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact police.