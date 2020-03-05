Tow truck driver wounded in shooting drives himself to hospital

A tow truck driver injured in a shooting in Toronto drove himself to hospital on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened near Leslie Street and Highway 401. Police were called at 7:22 p.m.

Police said the man is being treated in hospital for his gunshot wound, but there is no word on his condition and the severity of his injury.

Officers are on the scene investigating.

Police have closed Leslie Street between Esther Shiner Boulevard and Highway 401. The closures include Highway 401 on and off ramps in the area.