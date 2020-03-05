Skip to Main Content
Tow truck driver wounded in shooting drives himself to hospital
Toronto

A tow truck driver injured in a shooting in Toronto drove himself to hospital on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

Shooting happened in the area of Leslie Street and Highway 401

Toronto police are investigating a shooting that injured a tow truck driver on Wednesday night. The man made his own way to hospital, police said. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

The shooting happened near Leslie Street and Highway 401. Police were called at 7:22 p.m.

Police said the man is being treated in hospital for his gunshot wound, but there is no word on his condition and the severity of his injury.

Officers are on the scene investigating.

Police have closed Leslie Street between Esther Shiner Boulevard and Highway 401. The closures include Highway 401 on and off ramps in the area.

