Police ID victim who was fatally shot outside Toronto high school

Toronto police investigators have released the name of a victim who was fatally shot outside a Toronto high school Monday afternoon.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, police said they were first called about a shooting at Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough at around 3:22 p.m.

Police say 18-year-old Torontonian Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier had been shot outside the school. Officers began life-saving measures when they arrived, but he was later rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators also say a 15-year-old boy attended a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds stemming from the incident. He was taken to another hospital and is now listed in stable condition.

Police describe a suspect in the case as a boy in his teens with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the shooting, or has video of the incident to contact police.