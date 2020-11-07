2 arrested in connection with 'reckless' weekend shooting that injured 12-year-old

Toronto's interim police chief James Ramer says two suspects have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting that injured four young people — including a 12-year-old boy who continues to fight for his life.

The suspects, who are 24 and 25 years old, are facing a total of 28 charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Ramer, who called the shooting "a callous and reckless act," said they were arrested Monday night outside of the Canadian Tire near Bay and Dundas streets and appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

He also said that police believe they may be connected to two other shootings, one in Toronto and one in Bradford, Ont.

Police said the Saturday shooting began when two vehicles entered a parking lot near Jane Street and Stong Court at about 2:20 p.m.

Two occupants of one of the cars got out and started firing at the second vehicle, chasing it outside of the lot while firing about 30 rounds.

Three people in that car were hit — two young people found later in stable condition, and a 17-year-old who suffered more serious injuries. All three have now been released from hospital.

The 12-year-old, who was described as being in the "wrong place at the wrong time," was on Jane Street with his mother when he was struck. Ramer said Tuesday that he remains in critical condition.

"I can't even begin to imagine what that family is going through," said Ramer.

In the aftermath of the shooting, there have been calls from local community leaders to better support the Jane and Finch area as it contends with both high COVID-19 rates and gun violence.

Ramer and Mayor John Tory had visited the area on Sunday to talk to community members, with Tory saying he was there to "listen and to see if we can find a better way to deal with these problems."