2 injured, 1 critically, in Leaside shooting

Two people have been injured, one critically, in a shooting in Leaside on Tuesday evening, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road, near Eglinton Avenue East and Laird Drive, at about 7:30 p.m. Callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One has life-threatening injuries, while the other has serious injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

No suspect information has been released.