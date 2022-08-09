Man shot at Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park, police say

A man has been shot at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police Const. Laura Brabant said police were called about a shooting in the area at about 11:40 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics say they've transported the victim to a trauma centre in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.

There's a heavy police presence on scene as officers speak with witnesses.

No arrests have been made and there's no word yet on a possible suspect.