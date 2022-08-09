Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Man shot at Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park, police say

Toronto police are on site at Trinity Bellwoods for a shooting Tuesday morning.

Victim transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, say paramedics

CBC News ·
Toronto Police are on scene at Trinity Bellwoods after receiving a call late Tuesday morning about a shooting in the area. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

A man has been shot at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police Const. Laura Brabant said police were called about a shooting in the area at about 11:40 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics say they've transported the victim to a trauma centre in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.

There's a heavy police presence on scene as officers speak with witnesses. 

No arrests have been made and there's no word yet on a possible suspect.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now