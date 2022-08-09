Man shot at Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park, police say
Toronto police are on site at Trinity Bellwoods for a shooting Tuesday morning.
Victim transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, say paramedics
A man has been shot at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police Const. Laura Brabant said police were called about a shooting in the area at about 11:40 a.m.
Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics say they've transported the victim to a trauma centre in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.
There's a heavy police presence on scene as officers speak with witnesses.
No arrests have been made and there's no word yet on a possible suspect.