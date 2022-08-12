Victim of shooting at Toronto Muslim Cemetery ID'd as Ayub Hirsi Ali

A 26-year-old man killed in a shooting at the gate of the Toronto Muslim Cemetery on Thursday has been identified as Ayub Hirsi Ali of Barrie.

Police said the shooting happened at the Richmond Hill cemetery at about 3:15 p.m. after a funeral service had ended.

Investigators believe Ali was targeted, police said in a news release on Friday.

Ali was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and died shortly after. Another man, 27, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say investigators have learned that three suspects — all men — fled in an SUV, travelling north on Leslie Street. They were wearing hoodies and masks.

Police also say there were several potential witnesses at the cemetery are strongly urging them to come forward.

Investigators are seeking any video surveillance from the area or dashcam video captured on nearby roadways.

In a written statement to CBC Toronto, cemetery manager Sabi Ahsan said staff are "deeply saddened" about the shooting.

Ahsan said there were about 60 guests at the funeral.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as with all the cemetery guests that were leaving the grounds after the burial of their loved one," Ahsan said.