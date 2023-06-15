Police ID man fatally shot in vehicle in northwest Toronto

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in a vehicle in northwest Toronto on Monday.

In a news release Thursday, Toronto police said 43-year-old Mississauga man Tung Duc Do was the victim of a shooting in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m., where a vehicle was found parked on the sidewalk.

Police from Toronto and York Region both responded to the call. York police administered first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police spokesperson Duty Insp. Ryan Forde said Monday the victim was likely shot while driving. Forde could not say if the shooting was targeted or not.

Investigators found eleven shell casings on the street in the area.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

A man was fatally shot in a vehicle on Monday. Police covered the vehicle with a blue tarp as they investigated the killing. (CBC)

No suspect description has been released yet.

Police are now urging drivers who were on Steeles Avenue West at the time of the shooting and who may have dashboard camera video to come forward. Any business owners with relevant surveillance camera footage are also urged to contact police.