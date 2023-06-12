Content
Toronto

Male dead after shooting in North York

A male has died after a shooting in North York on Monday, Toronto police say. 

Roads in the area of Steeles and Islington avenues closed while police investigate

CBC News ·
Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of a vehicle.
Toronto police say a male has died after a shooting in the area of Steeles Avenue and Fenmar Drive on Monday. He was found in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Police said they received a report of gunshots heard in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive at 11:36 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His age has not been released.

The homicide unit is now investigating the death. 

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.

