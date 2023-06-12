Male dead after shooting in North York

A male has died after a shooting in North York on Monday, Toronto police say.

Police said they received a report of gunshots heard in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive at 11:36 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His age has not been released.

The homicide unit is now investigating the death.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.