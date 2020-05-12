Man rushed to hospital after Etobicoke shooting

A man is in hospital in non-life-threatening condition after a shooting in north Etobicoke on Monday night, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Kipling Avenue and John Garland Boulevard. Police were called to the scene at about 9:50 p.m.

Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said when officers arrived, they found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics rushed him to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police they saw three males who fled in a grey or silver vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call Toronto police.