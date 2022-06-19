2 teen boys critically injured in Toronto shooting

Two teen boys have been critically injured in a shooting in Toronto on Sunday, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Humber Boulevard and Alliance Avenue at about 2:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say a 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy have been rushed to hospital in critical condition.

There is no information on suspects at this time, police say.

"It's concerning especially with young people being shot," Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told reporters at the scene.

"It's tough on any day, especially on Father's Day."

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area as police investigate.