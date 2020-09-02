6 sent to hospital after 'brazen' shooting in Toronto bakery, police still searching for suspects

Six people were shot in Toronto's north end early Wednesday morning when a vehicle pulled up outside a bakery and occupants of vehicle fired multiple rounds at people gathered inside.

The victims were taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, Toronto Police Insp. Tim Crone said. The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m ET at Spence's Bakery on Eglinton Avenue West.

"This is a very brazen shooting, at this hour of the night, with no regard whatsoever for any kind of safety," Crone said.

Three of the victims have already been discharged from hospital and police say they anticipate the other three will be discharged as well. It's still unclear if any of the victims know each other.

Crone said the vehicle, a black SUV, pulled up outside the bakery and the suspects began firing inside the store, where customers were seated. He did not know how many people were in the SUV and said police are still searching for suspects.

The victims were all adults, Crone said.

Police have sealed off a large area and evidence markers are scattered across the ground. They say they don't have a motive for the shooting, but the street is expected to open soon.

Police are urging anyone with information or video footage to contact 13 Division or Crime Stoppers if they would like to stay anonymous.