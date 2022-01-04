3 people injured in Etobicoke shooting

Three people have been injured in a shooting in Etobicoke on Monday night, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirteenth Street, east of Kipling Avenue. Police tweeted about the shooting at about 9 p.m.

In a later tweet, police said officers located three victims, all with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said one person is in serious condition, while the second suffered minor injuries. The condition of the third person is not known.

Shell casings have been found in the area.

Roads nearby are being closed as officers continue to investigate. No description of a suspect has been released.