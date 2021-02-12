14-year-old girl shot in the head in apartment near Jane and Finch

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the head in her apartment early Friday, Toronto police say.

The girl was taken to SickKids hospital with a police escort and she remains there with life-threatening injuries, said Insp. Kelly Skinner.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. in a building on Stong Court, near the corner of Jane Street and Finch Avenue in the city's northwest.

Four males were seen fleeing northbound on foot from the area, Skinner said.

Canine units were called in to help in the search for the males but no arrests were made.

"It's very early on in this investigation, so this is all the information that we have," Skinner told media at the scene.

Anyone with video or potentially valuable information is asked to contact Toronto police's 31 Division or Crime Stoppers.