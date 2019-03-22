Video captures gunman firing from sunroof of moving car

Toronto police released video of a gunman, perched through the sunroof of a car, opening fire on another vehicle in the city's east end.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on March 2, in the area of Firvalley Court and Cataraqui Crescent, just west of Warden Avenue, police said.

Security camera video shows a silver Volkswagen drive by a unidentified black vehicle. Shortly after the cars pass, a person emerges from the sunroof of the Volkswagen and allegedly "opened fire on the black vehicle."

Both cars then speed off from the view of the camera.

No one was hurt in the shooting, police said in a news release. However investigators are asking for the public's help to identify who may have been inside the Volkswagen.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact Toronto police's 41 Division or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.