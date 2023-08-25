Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

Man dead, woman seriously injured in west-end Toronto shooting, police say

A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a shooting in the west end on Thursday evening, Toronto police say.

Shooting happened on St. Clair Avenue West at Northcliffe Boulevard

CBC News ·
police tape donnelly
Toronto police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead and a woman seriously injured on Thursday evening. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a shooting in Toronto's west end on Thursday evening, police say.

Toronto police were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West at Northcliffe Boulevard at about 7:35 p.m.

Paramedics say the man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead soon after.

The woman was also taken a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say the suspect fled on foot and a firearm was recovered. No description has been released.

Officers have closed the intersection to traffic as they investigate. There is a heavy police presence in the area.

Police say the homicide unit will investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now