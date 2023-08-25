Man dead, woman seriously injured in west-end Toronto shooting, police say
A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a shooting in the west end on Thursday evening, Toronto police say.
Shooting happened on St. Clair Avenue West at Northcliffe Boulevard
Toronto police were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West at Northcliffe Boulevard at about 7:35 p.m.
Paramedics say the man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead soon after.
The woman was also taken a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.
Police say the suspect fled on foot and a firearm was recovered. No description has been released.
Officers have closed the intersection to traffic as they investigate. There is a heavy police presence in the area.
Police say the homicide unit will investigate.