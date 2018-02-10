1 man in serious condition after shooting near St. Clair and Caledonia

A man is in serious condition after a shooting near St. Clair West Avenue and Caledonia Road.

Emergency crews were called to Talbot Street and Laughton Avenue after reports of gunshots just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police found one male victim with gunshot wounds to his lower body. The man was conscious and breathing.

Paramedics transported the man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries under an emergency run.

Police are looking for as many as four male suspects. No further details or descriptions have been given.