Skip to Main Content
1 man in serious condition after shooting near St. Clair and Caledonia
Toronto·New

1 man in serious condition after shooting near St. Clair and Caledonia

A man is in serious condition after a shooting near St. Clair West Avenue and Caledonia Road.

Police are looking for as many as 4 male suspects

CBC News ·

A man is in serious condition after a shooting near St. Clair West Avenue and Caledonia Road.

Emergency crews were called to Talbot Street and Laughton Avenue after reports of gunshots just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

Police found one male victim with gunshot wounds to his lower body. The man was conscious and breathing. 

Paramedics transported the man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries under an emergency run.  

Police are looking for as many as four male suspects. No further details or descriptions have been given. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|