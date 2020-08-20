3 people injured in shooting in North York, police say

Three people have been injured in a shooting in North York on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Shoreham Drive and Jane Street, south of Steeles Avenue West. Police were called to the area at 7:50 p.m.

Police and paramedics were unable to comment on the severity of the injuries. No ages or sexes of the victims were released.

Shell casings have been located.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

"Investigation is very active and will take time," police said in a tweet.