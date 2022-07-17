Man dies in shooting outside Scotiabank Arena, police seek 2 suspects

A man is dead after a shooting outside Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night and Toronto police say they are searching for two suspects.

One of the suspects fled on foot into Union Station, which prompted police to lock it down briefly as they searched the station. Police cleared the station and it reopened at 9:30 p.m. GO and TTC trains have resumed full service.

The shooting happened in the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard. Toronto police received a call about the shooting at about 7:30 p.m. Callers reported hearing several gunshots.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the man on the ground and in life-threatening condition, according to Duty Insp. Paul Krawczyk. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

"I understand that this would be very concerning for the public, to have it in such a public spot, during 7:30 p.m. in the evening, shortly after a Blue Jays game gets out," Krawczyk said.

"I want you to know that from a preliminary investigation, again very early on, it appears it is a targeted shooting. I don't believe there is further public risk at this time."

The other suspect fled on foot towards Lake Shore Boulevard. Neither suspect has been captured, Krawczyk said.

Police closed two Union Stations exits near Scotiabank Area and Maple Leaf Square on Saturday night as they continued to investigate.

Police are canvassing the area for video. Witnesses or anyone who has relevant cell phone or dashboard camera video is urged to come forward.

Krawczyk said the incident is now considered a homicide. The victim's age has not been released.

Anne Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, said on Twitter: "I happened to be in Union Station with my family when it was evacuated. Thousands of people cooperated and left calmly in spite of the scary circumstances."