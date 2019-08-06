Skip to Main Content
Person injured after shooting in north Etobicoke
Toronto

A person has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in north Etobicoke late Monday night, Toronto police say.

Callers reported hearing several shots on Scarlett Road near Dixon Road

CBC News ·
Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting in the area of Scarlett Road and Braeburn Avenue that injured one person. (CBC)

The shooting occurred in the area of Scarlett Road and Braeburn Avenue, near Dixon Road. Police were called to the scene at about 10 p.m.

Police said callers reported hearing several gunshots. 

When police arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Two people were reported seen fleeing from the area, but no suspect description has been released.

