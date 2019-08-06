Person injured after shooting in north Etobicoke

A person has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in north Etobicoke late Monday night, Toronto police say.

The shooting occurred in the area of Scarlett Road and Braeburn Avenue, near Dixon Road. Police were called to the scene at about 10 p.m.

Police said callers reported hearing several gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Two people were reported seen fleeing from the area, but no suspect description has been released.