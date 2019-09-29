3 men seriously injured in shooting on grounds of Scarborough public school

Three men were seriously injured in a shooting on the grounds of a Scarborough public elementary school early Sunday, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened outside Glamorgan Junior Public School, on Antrim Crescent, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401. The kindergarten to Grade 6 school is in Dorset Park.

Police were called to the scene at about 1:15 a.m. after callers reported hearing several gunshots.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a large crowd of people in the area and the three male victims, all of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were conscious and breathing.

Paramedics took the three to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A silver vehicle, that may have been a Honda, was seen fleeing the area, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Sunday.

No other suspect information was available.